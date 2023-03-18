Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested in police case, husband absconding

He said, film actress Mahiya Mahi was arrested from the airport when she returned to the country from Saudi Arabia this morning (Saturday).
While her husband was also supposed to return to the country on the same flight, he stayed back in Saudi Arabia to avoid being arrested, he added.
Police filed the case under the Digital Security Act against Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarker on allegations of trying to disrupt law and order by spreading defamatory information going live of Facebook.
Police filed the case as plaintiff at 9:00pm on Friday. Meanwhile, a businessman from Gazipur filed another case accusing the couple on the same day.
Md Rakib Sarker (40), son of Shamsuddin Sarker from Bhogra area under Bason police station of Gazipur has been made the main accused in the case. Second accused in the case is his wife Mahiya Sarker Mahi (32).
Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam said, film actress Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarker have committed a crime of disrupting the law and order situation by spreading various lies, fabrications, indecent and defamatory information aimed at insulting and humiliating.
A case in this regard has been filed against them under the Digital Security Act. The case has been filed by Mohammad Rokon Mia, sub-inspector of Bason police station under Gazipur.