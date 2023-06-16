Two officials of Padma Bridge south police station suspended

Recently transferred acting officer-in-charge of Padma Bridge south police station in Zajira, Sheikh Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, and inspector (investigation) Suruj Uddin Ahmed have been suspended.
The police headquarters issued an order in this regard on Thursday following allegations of them picking up a trader from Naodoba Bazar, Abu Jafar alias Thandu Chokdar and taking a cheque of Tk 7.2 million from him after torturing him, and torturing four accused in a snatching case.
The order reached at the office of Shariatpur police super in the evening.
Mostafizur Rahman and Suruj Uddin Ahmed have been attached with Barishal range police. Earlier, on 7 June, Mostafizur was attached with district police office from Padma Bridge south police station.
However, no action has been taken as yet against another accused in the incident, Naria circle additional police super Rasel Monir.
Shariatpur police super Saiful Haque told Prothom Alo over phone on Friday morning that the two officials have been suspended and attached somewhere away from Shariatpur.
He further said no decision has been taken as yet regarding Naria circle additional police super Rasel Monir. Media persons will be informed formally about this, he added.
Saiful Haque declined to say anything further.
SP office sources said Abu Zafar alias Thandu Chokdar, a businessman of Naodoba Bazar, complained to the police superintendent that inspector (investigation) Suruj Uddin Ahmed of Padma Bridge south picked him up from his home on 31 May night. Naria circle’s additional police super Rasel Manir and OC Sheikh Mostafizur Rahman, who were present at the police station, pressured him to give Tk 7.2 million on behalf of the four accused of the case who are his relatives. The police officials said in exchange of the money he would be given two shops owned by the relatives in Naodoba Bazar.
The police officials beat him up when Abu Zafar declined to comply. At one point, Abu Zafar agreed to give a cheque of Tk 7.2 million and he was released in the morning in the custody of his uncle and Rashid Chokdar, one of the accused in the case.
The next morning, Abu Zafar handed over 5 cheques to his account number at the National Bank Naodoba branch worth Tk 7.2 million. The cheques were handed over to OC Mostafizur Rahman.
Shariatpur’s additional police super (crime) Mohammad Badiuzzaman investigated the complaint of Abu Zafar. He submitted the probe report to the SP yesterday. Later the police headquarters temporarily suspended OC Mostafizur and inspector Suruj Uddin.
Additional police superintendent (crime) Mohammad Badiuzzaman told Prothom Alo that he had been investigating the complaint since 2 June and submitted the probe report to the police superintendent yesterday.
Sources from Padma Bridge south police station and victims said muggers allegedly took away USD 17,000, Bangladeshi taka and a cell phone from Zajira upazila’s Shahin Alam Sheikh and his associate Sekandar Madbar on 21 May. Shahin Alam filed a case against nine persons including Md Saddam Chokdar, Saidul Sheikh and Md Anowar Hossain accusing them of snatching Tk 2,115,250.
The four victims said they secured bail from the High Court in the case on 29 May. They stayed at a house in Dhaka’s Keraniganj that night. The additional SP Rasel Monir and OC Sheikh Mostafizur Rahman were called to that house in Keraniganj. The victims said they were confined to a room in the house and tortured physically. They were produced to the court after being confined at the police station for two days. The four accused persons faced court hearing on 4 June, where their lawyer brought the issue of torture to the court’s cognizance. The court asked Shariatpur Sadar hospital’s superintendent to ensure treatment for the victims and submit medical reports on their health condition.
The court asked the SP to take legal action against the police officials under the article 5 of Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 within 9 July and submit a report to the court.
Mostafizur Rahman did not want to make any comment on temporary suspension. Suruj Uddin Ahmmed is now acting OC in the police station. He told Prothom Alo, “I’ve heard about the decision from others but am yet to receive any such order. I am not involved with this incident and none filed any complaint against me. I’ve just obeyed the order of the superior official. Why should I get punished?