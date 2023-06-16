Two officials of Padma Bridge south police station suspended

The order reached at the office of Shariatpur police super in the evening.

Mostafizur Rahman and Suruj Uddin Ahmed have been attached with Barishal range police. Earlier, on 7 June, Mostafizur was attached with district police office from Padma Bridge south police station.

However, no action has been taken as yet against another accused in the incident, Naria circle additional police super Rasel Monir.

Shariatpur police super Saiful Haque told Prothom Alo over phone on Friday morning that the two officials have been suspended and attached somewhere away from Shariatpur.

He further said no decision has been taken as yet regarding Naria circle additional police super Rasel Monir. Media persons will be informed formally about this, he added.

Saiful Haque declined to say anything further.