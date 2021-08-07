Film director Chayanika Chowdhury released hours after detention

At DB office on Minto Road at around 10:00pm, DB joint commissioner Harun-or-Rashid told newspersons that Chayanika Chowdhury was brought for interrogation. Everybody was asking for why Pori Moni's so-called mother Chayanika Chowdhury was not being interrogated.
The DB official also said they were getting information from the accused, who is on police remand, about this so-called mother. "She was released after interrogation on condition that she would come whenever she would be called for investigation."
Police and witnesses said DB police cordoned Chayanika Chowdhury's car at Panthapath on Friday evening. When DB police asked her to get down from her car saying she has to go to DB office for interrogation, she was not willing to go.
At one stage of altercation, she allowed female police to get into her car. Several members of DB police got into her car and she was taken to DB office in her car. Chayanika Chowdhury was interrogated about different matters there.
The intimacy of Pori Moni and Chayanika Chowdhury is widely known to the media people. Pori Moni addresses her as mother. After Pori Moni brought about an allegation of rape attempt against businessman Nasir at Uttara Boat Club recently, Chayanika Chowdhury was seen beside her all the time.
Earlier, on Wednesday evening, a large team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Pori Moni from her Banani residence and was taken to its headquarters. On the following day, she was made accused in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.