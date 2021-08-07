Film director Chayanika Chowdhury released hours after detention

Film and TV drama director Chayanika Chowdhury has been released after interrogation for about three hours, police said.

Deputy commissioner of Detective Branch of police (Tejgaon zone) Wahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that Chayanika was released at about 10:45pm on Friday. She was handed over to her family.

Earlier, the DB police detained Chayanika Chowdhury on Friday evening from Panthapath in the capital city apparently in connection with the detention of film actress Pori Moni.