Former DGHS chief gets bail in Regent Hospital scam case

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted interim bail to former director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad in the Regent Hospital scam case.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayes granted the relief to Azad till

2 November on a bond of Tk 20,000 after the ex-DGHS surrendered in the court this morning.

On 20 September, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) approved a chargesheet against six people, including Azad, in the corruption case.