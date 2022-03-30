Four awarded death for killing Sylhet blogger Ananta Bijoy Das

Case statement said blogger-writer Ananta Bijoy Das, also an activist of Sylhet Ganajagaran Mancha, was hacked to death by a group of assailants in broad daylight in front of his house at Subidbazar in Sylhet city on 12 May 2015.

A banker by profession, Ananta used to write on science and edited a science magazine ‘Jukti’. He was also the general secretary of a council that deals with science and logic.