Four including Haji Salim's son sued

Naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan on Monday filed a case against four people including Haji Md. Salim's son in connection with their assaulting him.
The case was filed at 7:45am.
Dhanmondi police station inspector (operations) Rabiul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said the case has been filed on charges of beating and attempted murder. The accused are Irfan Selim, AB Siddique Dipu, Zahid, Mizanur Rahman and two or three more unidentified persons.
Naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan was beaten up at the Kalabagan crossing in Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday evening.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 10:15pm on Sunday, Dhanmondi police station assistant sub-inspector Abdullah Zahid said it was MP Haji Md. Salim's car. He was not in the car during the incident. His son and security guard were in the car. Police took the MP's car and the naval officer's motorbike to Dhanmondi police station.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a witness said he filmed the incident on his cell phone when he saw the crowd. Several men got down from the MP's car and beat up a naval officer in front of him. The naval officer tried to defend himself.
According to the video, the injured naval officer introduced himself as lieutenant Wasif. He said he and his wife had bought some books and were returning home. The car hit his bike.
He stopped his bike and introduced himself. Two persons got down from the car and started beating him. Wasif's tooth was broken in the assault The miscreants also touched his wife, the naval officer alleged.