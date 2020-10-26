Four including Haji Salim's son sued

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 10:15pm on Sunday, Dhanmondi police station assistant sub-inspector Abdullah Zahid said it was MP Haji Md. Salim's car. He was not in the car during the incident. His son and security guard were in the car. Police took the MP's car and the naval officer's motorbike to Dhanmondi police station.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a witness said he filmed the incident on his cell phone when he saw the crowd. Several men got down from the MP's car and beat up a naval officer in front of him. The naval officer tried to defend himself.