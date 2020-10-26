'Men get down from Haji Salim's car', beat up naval officer

A car, with a member of parliament sticker, hit a naval officer's motorbike.
Several men got down from the car and beat up the naval officer, lieutenant Wasif, at the Kalabagan crossing in Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday evening.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 10:15pm on Sunday, Dhanmondi police station assistant sub-inspector Abdullah Zahid said it was MP Haji Md. Salim's car. He was not in the car during the incident. His son and security guard were in the car.
Police took the MP's car and the naval officer's motorbike to Dhanmondi police station.
The police official said both the parties were at the police station. Legal action would be decided upon after discussions, he added.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a witness said he filmed the incident on his cell phone when he saw the crowd. Several men got down from the MP's car and beat up a naval officer in front of him. The naval officer tried to defend himself.
According to the video, the injured naval officer introduced himself as lieutenant Wasif. He said he and his wife had bought some books and were returning home. The car hit his bike.
He stopped his bike and introduced himself. Two persons got down from the car and started beating him. Wasif's tooth was broken in the assault The miscreants also touched his wife, the naval officer alleged.
As people gathered at the spot, the attackers left. Later police took the car and the motorbike to the police station.
According to the video, the car's number is Gha-11-5736.
Haji Salim was not available for comment over phone and he did not respond to text messages.
Police sources said both the parties left the police station at 11:30pm.