Implementation of the Digital Security Act (DSA) has created a scary situation, placing people’s freedom of expression in dire straits. The act is allegedly being misused in favour of the ruling elite. The situation is of grave concern to journalists.

These observations were shared at a virtual discussion organised by the Centre for Governance Studies on 5 April. Some participants demanded the cancellation of the DSA while others suggested an amendment of the act.

During the discussion, the US-based Illinois State University professor Ali Riaz presented a study titled 'Digital Security Act 2018'. Professor Riaz analysed some 426 cases lodged under the DSA in between January 2020 and 25 March 2021. He said, 31 out of 273 persons detained under the DSA in the mentioned period were journalists.

His study also pointed out that 104 out of 913 accused persons under the act were politicians and 97 journalists. Most of the plaintiffs were activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate groups. Among the law enforcement agencies, police filled the highest amount of complaints under the DSA.