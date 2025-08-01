Inquiry court formed against army officer: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has stated that a Bangladesh Army officer accused of political involvement has been detained and taken into military custody from Uttara area in Dhaka.

Reportedly the officer was detained on 17 July. An inquiry court has been formed in connection to the incident, and initial investigation has found the allegations to be true. The ISPR confirmed the news in a press release today, Friday.

The ISPR stated that a complaint was recently received through law enforcement agencies alleging political affiliations of a member of the Bangladesh Army. The Bangladesh Army has treated the matter with utmost seriousness.