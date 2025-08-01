Allegation of political involvement
Inquiry court formed against army officer: ISPR
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has stated that a Bangladesh Army officer accused of political involvement has been detained and taken into military custody from Uttara area in Dhaka.
Reportedly the officer was detained on 17 July. An inquiry court has been formed in connection to the incident, and initial investigation has found the allegations to be true. The ISPR confirmed the news in a press release today, Friday.
The ISPR stated that a complaint was recently received through law enforcement agencies alleging political affiliations of a member of the Bangladesh Army. The Bangladesh Army has treated the matter with utmost seriousness.
The ISPR stated that allegations concerning political involvement of a certain Bangladesh Army officer were received recently through the law enforcement agencies. The Bangladesh Army has considered the matter with the utmost seriousness.
Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the officer under the existing military laws and regulations, ISPR confirmed. Coordination with the police and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing in this regard.
A separate investigation tribunal has also been formed concerning that officer’s unauthorised absence from his assigned post. Once the investigation is complete, legal action will be taken as per the tribunal’s recommendations and the military law.
Earlier, police arrested 22 leaders and activists from banned political organisations, including the outlawed Chhatra League and other affiliated groups of the Awami League, during a ‘secret meeting’ held at a convention centre near Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.
Allegedly, a senior army officer of the major rank was linked to the meeting. Military officials shared this information in response to journalists’ question in a press briefing held at the Army Headquarters on Thursday. ISPR has now issued a formal press release elaborating on the matter.
Police have filed a case regarding the incident with Vatara police station in the capital. According to the case statement, the banned Chhatra League organised a secret meeting at the KB Convention Centre adjacent to Bashundhara Residential Area on 8 July.
Around 300-400 people, including members of the banned Chhatra League, Awami League, and retired government officials, attended the meeting that started at 10:00 am and continued until evening. Reportedly, they chanted slogans against the current government there.
It was planned at the meeting that, upon receiving instructions from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her supporters from across the country would gather in Dhaka. They intended to occupy the Shahbagh intersection to create unrest and panic among the public, ultimately forcing the return of Sheikh Hasina to power. They were brewing these conspiracies there, it added.