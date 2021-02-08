Fugitive gangster arrested in CTID raid

A team of Counter Terrorism Investigation Division (CTID) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed to have arrested a fugitive, sentenced to life-term imprisonment, from the city's Pallabi area on early Monday, reports UNB.



The arrestee was identified as Md Mofizur Rahman Mamun. Based on the tipoff, an operational team of the CTID conducted a raid at Baitun Nur Jame Mosque area of Pallabi at around 6:40 am and arrested Mamun, says a press release of the DMP media wing.

Mamun was accused in at least 27 cases on charge of killing, extortion, robbery and drugs and15 warrants were pending against him. He was sentenced to life term in two cases.



The DMP's CTID has received information that an anti-state terrorist group is trying to illegally collect firearms aiming to destabilize the country through targeted killings and widespread violence. The CTID started a shadow investigation along with other law enforcement agencies considering the possibility of militant involvement in the matter, the Press release said.