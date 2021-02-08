Fugitive gangster arrested in CTID raid

A team of Counter Terrorism Investigation Division (CTID) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) claimed to have arrested a fugitive, sentenced to life-term imprisonment, from the city's Pallabi area on early Monday, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as Md Mofizur Rahman Mamun. Based on the tipoff, an operational team of the CTID conducted a raid at Baitun Nur Jame Mosque area of Pallabi at around 6:40 am and arrested Mamun, says a press release of the DMP media wing.
Mamun was accused in at least 27 cases on charge of killing, extortion, robbery and drugs and15 warrants were pending against him. He was sentenced to life term in two cases.
The DMP's CTID has received information that an anti-state terrorist group is trying to illegally collect firearms aiming to destabilize the country through targeted killings and widespread violence. The CTID started a shadow investigation along with other law enforcement agencies considering the possibility of militant involvement in the matter, the Press release said.
The arrested Mamun controlled the underworld of Mirpur area once upon a time. He escaped to India from Bangladesh in 2004 after a short imprisonment in 2001. He was arrested in India in 2008 on charges of passport forgery and illegal entry and was sentenced to 10 years in prison there.
After completion of his imprisonment in India, Mamun had established a reign of terror in the Mirpur area of Dhaka through close contact and coordination with another top terrorist Ibrahim and head of Shahadat bahini of Mirpur.
Arrested Mamun used to call established businessmen at different times and extort them. He recently entered Bangladesh from India to consolidate his position in the criminal world.