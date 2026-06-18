Unconscious child rape victim drowned and buried under riverbed

Four young men lured a five-year-old child away with the promise of giving her Kadam flowers, gang-raped her until she became unconscious, and then drowned her in a river before burying her body in the riverbed in Dhobaura of Mymensingh.

Two of the accused confessed to the rape and murder on Tuesday, and the other two did so on Wednesday, before judicial magistrate Tanoy Saha at the Mymensingh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

Arif Miah, 19, and Rakib Miah, 21, gave their confessional statements in court on Tuesday. On Wednesday afternoon, Maruf Miah, 19, and Md Saim Miah, 19, also recorded their confessions.