UP chairman arrested for torturing a boy

The police have arrested the chairman of Singra union parishad (UP) in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur in a case filed on the allegation of torturing a 13-year-old boy accusing him of stealing, reports news agency UNB.

Confirming the matter, Ghoraghat police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Hasan Kabir said Singra union parishad chairman Sajjad Hossain was arrested on Tuesday.

Arrestee Sajjad Hossain, chairman of Singra Union Parishad of the upazila.