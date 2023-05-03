UP chairman arrested for torturing a boy

The police have arrested the chairman of Singra union parishad (UP) in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur in a case filed on the allegation of torturing a 13-year-old boy accusing him of stealing, reports news agency UNB.
Confirming the matter, Ghoraghat police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Hasan Kabir said Singra union parishad chairman Sajjad Hossain was arrested on Tuesday.
Arrestee Sajjad Hossain, chairman of Singra Union Parishad of the upazila.
According to the case statement, Monwara Begum lives with her son in Abirpara Ashrayan Centre in the upazila. On Monday, UP chairman Sajjad Hossain and Mofizul Mia, member of ward-8 of the union intimidated Monwara Begum and her son to evict them from their home. At one point, the accused UP chairman and member started beating the boy with a rod accusing him of stealing.
It further said accused Sajjad Hossain and Mofizul Mia also beat up Monwara Begum as she tried to stop them. They, later, confined the victims accusing them of stealing in the Ashrayan Centre. Later, the victims were told to leave the area. The accused also threatened the victims that they would be killed if they do not leave.
Later, the locals rescued the mother and the son and admitted them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.
OC Abu Hasan Kabir said the victim's mother filed a case with the police station on Tuesday. The accused UP chairman was sent to Dinajpur court Tuesday afternoon following his arrest.
Efforts are on to arrest another accused Mofizul, he added.