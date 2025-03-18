Woman gang raped in Pallabi, 2 arrested
A woman was gang raped while confined in the capital’s Pallabi Monday night amid the ongoing protest against rape.
The victim called the national emergency number for help on Tuesday morning. After that, the police went to the spot and rescued the woman.
The victim has filed a case with the Pallabi police station. Following that, police arrested two of the accused in the case. Confirming the matter, Pallabi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Nazrul Islam said the two arrestees confessed that they raped the victim during primary interrogation.
The incident occurred in the Green City area under the Pallabi police station. Speaking regarding this, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media and public relations wing deputy commissioner Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the victim works at a newspaper. She went to the spot upon receiving news that some people were recording obscene videos in an under construction building in the Matikata area around 11:00 pm.
Upon reaching the area some youths held her and took her to the third floor of an under construction building. There were 16 people there. They gang raped the victim from 1:00 am to 8:30 am on Tuesday.
The victim aged over 40 is undergoing treatment at the one-stop crisis centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Pallabi police station OC Md Nazrul Islam said the victim called 999 after the accused left the place. Following that, a team from the Cantonment police station went to the spot and rescued the victim. Later, she was taken to the Pallabi police station as the spot of the crime falls under it. There, the victim lodged a case naming eight and accusing eight others.
After that, the police conducted a drive in the Pallabi area and arrested prime accused Enamul Haque, 38 and one of his associates Hamidur Rahman, 50.
The OC said both arrestees admitted to their crime during the primary investigation. They will be produced before the court on Wednesday. The police will appeal for their remand for questioning. Efforts are on to arrest the others.
DMP’s Mirpur division deputy commissioner Md Maksudur Rahman said of the arrestees, Enamul is from the Char Gobinda area in Mymensingh Sadar upazila and Hamidur is from the Meghdubi area in Pubail of Gazipur. They both live in Dhaka for work.