Woman gang raped in Pallabi, 2 arrested

A woman was gang raped while confined in the capital’s Pallabi Monday night amid the ongoing protest against rape.

The victim called the national emergency number for help on Tuesday morning. After that, the police went to the spot and rescued the woman.

The victim has filed a case with the Pallabi police station. Following that, police arrested two of the accused in the case. Confirming the matter, Pallabi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Nazrul Islam said the two arrestees confessed that they raped the victim during primary interrogation.

The incident occurred in the Green City area under the Pallabi police station. Speaking regarding this, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media and public relations wing deputy commissioner Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the victim works at a newspaper. She went to the spot upon receiving news that some people were recording obscene videos in an under construction building in the Matikata area around 11:00 pm.

Upon reaching the area some youths held her and took her to the third floor of an under construction building. There were 16 people there. They gang raped the victim from 1:00 am to 8:30 am on Tuesday.