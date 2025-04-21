3 arrested over Zahidul murder

Police arrested three youths over the murder of Primeasia University student Zahidul Islam in city’s Banani.

They were arrested in drives on Sunday night from different areas of the city.

The arrestees are Al-Kamal Sheikh, 19, Alvi Hossain Junaid, 19, and Al-Amin Sani, 19.

Mehedi Hasan, inspector (investigation) of Banani police station, told Prothom Alo that drive is going on to arrest other accused.