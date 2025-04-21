3 arrested over Zahidul murder
Police arrested three youths over the murder of Primeasia University student Zahidul Islam in city’s Banani.
They were arrested in drives on Sunday night from different areas of the city.
The arrestees are Al-Kamal Sheikh, 19, Alvi Hossain Junaid, 19, and Al-Amin Sani, 19.
Mehedi Hasan, inspector (investigation) of Banani police station, told Prothom Alo that drive is going on to arrest other accused.
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, a group of youths stabbed to death Zahidul Islam, 22, a textile engineering student of Primeasia University, in front of the university over making suggestive laughter about two women.
Zahidul Islam was from Kiachan village of No. 5 Birunia union in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh. His father Jasim Uddin is a Kuwait expatriate.
A case was filed with Banani police station over the murder on Saturday night.
Md Humayun, cousin of Zahidul, filed the case against eight persons.
Meanwhile, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) held a protest rally in front of BNP central office in city’s Naya Paltan on Sunday morning. His namaz-e-janaza was held later at the same place. He was buried at her village home.
In a press conference, JCD President Rakibul Islam said Zahidul was an activist of JCD’s private university unit and blamed five leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement binned the allegation as ‘false allegation’.
The platform’s Spokesperson Umama Fatema in a press conference alleged JCD has been launching a hate campaign against the platform centering the murder of Zahidul.