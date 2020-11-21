'Golden Monir' arrested with arms, drugs

"In 1990s, Monir was a salesman in a shop at Gausia Market. He later started cookeries and luggage business. He used to import goods from different countries dodging taxes. He also got involved in gold smuggling from Dhaka-Singapore and Bangladesh-India routes," said Ashik.



Monir has 200 plots in his name in Badda, Nikunja, Uttara and Keraniganj, and used a luxurious car worth Tk 3 million, he said adding that all the information was revealed during a preliminary investigation by the detectives.



