Golden Monir placed on 3-day remand in money laundering case

A Dhaka court on 19 May placed vehicle and gold trader Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir on three-day remand in a money laundering case, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.
Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdury passed the order after holding a hearing on a plea of investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department (CID), virtually.
CID inspector Md Ibrahim on 11 May filed the case against 10 including Monir, his wife and son, with Badda police station and lodged the remand plea on 16 May.
The 10 accused in the case are Monir, his wife Rowshan Akter, son Rafi Hossain, sister Nasima Akter, Nasima’s husband Hasan Ali Khan, another brother-in-law Nahid Hossain, associate Abdul Hamid, Sirajganj sadar upazilla chairman Riaj Uddin, Riaj’s brother Haider Ali and Dhaka North City Corporation ward 44 councillor Md Shafikul Islam.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Monir last year and recovered a foreign pistol, bullets, foreign liquor, currencies of 10 countries, eight kilograms of gold ornaments and Tk 19 million (1.9 crore) in cash from his Merul Badda residence in the capital.
RAB had filed three cases against Monir.