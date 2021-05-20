Golden Monir placed on 3-day remand in money laundering case

A Dhaka court on 19 May placed vehicle and gold trader Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir on three-day remand in a money laundering case, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdury passed the order after holding a hearing on a plea of investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department (CID), virtually.

CID inspector Md Ibrahim on 11 May filed the case against 10 including Monir, his wife and son, with Badda police station and lodged the remand plea on 16 May.