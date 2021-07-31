Goods worth 'Tk 100m' stolen from Sylhet call centre

Shafiqul Islam Rajan, chief operations officer of the Faith Phone Call Center, told reporters, "Our office remains closed on Friday and Saturday. The thieves took advantage of our empty office and broke into it today and stole iMac computers, mobile phones and various other goods.”
“We had information of around 3,000 customers stored in the stolen devices. So the overall amount of the stolen items is approximately around Tk 100 million,” he added.
He speculated that one of their business rivals might be behind the incident, but failed to provide sufficient evidence or reasons behind this serious claim.
“We are preparing to file a case at Sylhet Kotwali police station,” Rajan concluded.
Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) SM Abu Farhad said that his team will scrutinise the CCTV footage of the establishment and immediately launch a special operation to recover the stolen items.