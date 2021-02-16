Government pardon for Haris and Anis too

Haris Ahmed and Anis Ahmed are the brothers of army chief General Aziz Ahmed. Also a murder convict, their other brother Tofail Ahmed alias Josef, was sentenced to death. However, he was freed following presidential pardon. Josef’s mother Renuja Begum had appealed for Josef to be pardoned. It is still not clear who appealed for clemency for Haris and Anis, or why and how this was done. Another younger brother of General Aziz Ahmed, Tipu Ahmed, was killed by opponents in 1999.

General Aziz Ahmed was appointed army chief on 25 June 2018. Just a month before that, on 27 May 2018, Josef was pardoned from his sentence. And nine months later, a circular was issued granting clemency to Haris and Anis too. They were pardoned from their life sentences under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Section 401(1) of the code states that “when any person has been sentenced to punishment for an offence, the Government may at any time without conditions or upon any conditions which the persons sentenced accepts, suspend the execution of his sentence or remit the whole or any part of the punishment to which he has been sentenced.”

According to sources in the home ministry, on the very day that the home ministry issued the gazette notification granting them clemency, copies of this were sent to two separate speedy trial tribunals in Dhaka. These two magistrate courts had passed the sentence on the accused. Court sources said that after receiving the circular, the court sent orders to the Mohammedpur and Kotwali police stations to revoke the arrest warrants against Haris Ahmed and Anis Ahmed.

The circular stated that, by power of Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, victims of political vengeance Haris Ahmed and Anis Ahmed had been pardoned from the life sentences that had been passed in a conspiratorial, planned, framed and fabricated case.