Govt official involved in visa forgery

The signature of a certain administrative officer of the foreign ministry appears on the visas issued to nationals of several African countries. The official would serve at the Bangladesh high commission in Nairobi, Kenya. Prothom Alo investigations reveals he has around Tk 230 million (Tk 23 crore) in three bank accounts.

This government official is Zakir Hossain. He served as administrative officer from 31 August 2009 to 23 June 2019 at the Bangladesh high commission in Nairobi, Kenya. An administrative officer has no official authority to issue visas, but Zakir Hossain had been issuing visas year after year with permission from the high commission at the time. And all the forged visas shown to be issued by the high commission in Nairobi being caught at the Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka even now bear the signature of Zakir Hossain.

Officers of the police’s Special Branch (SB) said that on 23 June 2019, Zakir Hossain was transferred back and joined the foreign ministry in Dhaka. But even after his return he has kept up his visa forgery business. He collects the passports of nationals from various African countries through ‘agents’, attaches forged visas to these and dispatches them though international courier service. Aiding him in this work is Nigerian national Camo Prince.

Zakir Hossain studied biology at Dhaka University. In 1992 he joined the foreign ministry as an office assistant. He is from Bashabati of Bagehat town.