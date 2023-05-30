5 arrested over 'gang-rape' of woman in Sylhet: Police

Police arrested five people on Monday in connection with rape of a woman in front of her nine-month-old baby at Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet, reports UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Dudu Mia, 36, son of Alauddin of Nandirai village, Helal Ahmed, 38, son of late Moin Uddin of Birdal Bhararifoud village, Farhad, 35, son of Bilal Ahmed of Baradesh Sardaripara village, Abdul Karim, son of Khalilur Rahman of Birdal Agfoud village and Zuber Ahmed, 24, son of Habib Ali of Birdal Chotofaud village.