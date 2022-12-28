Crime

Embezzlement case

Evaly CEO, chairman indicted

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against e-commerce platform Evaly's chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO Mohammad Rassel in a case over embezzling customers’ money.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mehedi Hasan framed the charges against them after rejecting bail plea of Shamima and issued a warrant for her arrest.

The court also fixed 18 February next year for recording the testimonies of witnesses in the case.

Accused Rassel was brought to the court today from jail while the accused Shamima, who is now on bail, did not appear and sought time through a lawyer.

On 29 August, sub inspector (SI) Rafiqul Islam of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted the chargesheet against the accused in this case.

On 19 October, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain issued an arrest warrant against Shamima in another case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

On 16 September, last year, Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima were arrested during a raid on their house in capital’s Mohammadpur area.

The owners of Evaly were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka. They were arrested after a victim filed a case against them.

Arif Baker lodged a case with Gulshan police station accusing the couple of stealing customers' money and fraudulence.

The couple was later sent to jail.

On 6 April this year, Shamima came out of jail securing bail.

