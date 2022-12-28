Evaly CEO, chairman indicted

Accused Rassel was brought to the court today from jail while the accused Shamima, who is now on bail, did not appear and sought time through a lawyer.

On 29 August, sub inspector (SI) Rafiqul Islam of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted the chargesheet against the accused in this case.

On 19 October, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain issued an arrest warrant against Shamima in another case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

On 16 September, last year, Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima were arrested during a raid on their house in capital’s Mohammadpur area.