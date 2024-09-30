Complaint filed at commission on forced disappearances against ex-army chief, 2 army officials

A complaint has been filed at the commission of inquiry on enforced disappearances against three former army officials including former army chief General (retd) SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

The other two officials facing the allegations are Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Akbar Hossain and Major General (retd) Md. Sarwar Hossain.

Supreme Court lawyer and former army official Major General (retd) M Sarwar Hossain filed the allegation on Sunday, detailing the events of enforced disappearances, of which he was a victim.

M Sarwar Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.