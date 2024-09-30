Complaint filed at commission on forced disappearances against ex-army chief, 2 army officials
A complaint has been filed at the commission of inquiry on enforced disappearances against three former army officials including former army chief General (retd) SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.
The other two officials facing the allegations are Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Akbar Hossain and Major General (retd) Md. Sarwar Hossain.
Supreme Court lawyer and former army official Major General (retd) M Sarwar Hossain filed the allegation on Sunday, detailing the events of enforced disappearances, of which he was a victim.
M Sarwar Hossain confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.
No commissioner or officials of the commission made any official statement on the matter. Wishing anonymity, commission officials said they have received several complaints.
Lawyer Major General (retd) M Sarwar Hossain called the three former army officials the friends of the autocrat, masterminds of killings and enforced disappearances, as well as architects and protectors of secret prison (known as Aynaghar).
The complainant said the defendants in collusion among themselves took Sarwar to the headquarters of the Director General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) for tea at 11:00 am on 27 October 2016 where he was threatened to be detained in the secret prison for speaking against the government. He, however, was released after 11 hours.
According to M Sarwar Hossain, he went to voluntary retirement after serving in the army for 20 years and then joined the law profession in 2007. He has been speaking about good governance, justice, democracy and human rights at various forums since 2008; especially he participates in discussions at various local and foreign media.
M Sarwar Hossain further alleged the accused persons could not take any criticism. Since he spoke about democracy, good governance and human rights, as well as criticised the fascist rule, these three army officials were furious against him.
The complainant against the former army chief SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said he suppressed people with different opinions, committed crimes against human rights, and destroyed democracy by aiding in the staged elections in 2024.
Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Akbar Hossain faced complaint of detaining numerous people in secret prison from 2010 to 2018 when he served in the DGFI, as well as of killing people in so-called crossfire, destroying democracy by aiding in the staged elections in 2024 and being a close friend of the fallen dictator.
Major General (retd) Md. Sarwar Hossain is alleged to have committed and aided in various crimes of human rights violations including enforced disappearances and killing while serving as the director of DGFI in 2015 and 2016. He was also a close friend of the fallen autocrat, said the complaint.