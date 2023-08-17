Two arrested over death threats against Sayedee’s doctor

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two individuals, including a woman, for threatening the physician of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee before his death, UNB reports.
Of them, Tafsirul Islam, 23, was arrested from Jhenaidah’s Maheshpur by the RAB. He is now being brought to Dhaka for further questioning, according to the RAB headquarters.
Meanwhile, the CTTC arrested a woman in a separate raid from Dhaka’s Uttara in connection with death threat to BSMMU physician.
The arrestee was identified as Hafiza Mahbuba Brishty, 32, said deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Faruk hossain.
Mustafa Zaman, a cardiologist of BSMMU, who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, filed a general diary (GD) with the Dhanmondi police station on Tuesday seeking security after ‘receiving death threats’.
Md Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station, said that the physician lodged the GD saying that he received death threats on Facebook messenger.
Convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi breathed his last while undergoing treatment under supervision of prof Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed, chairman of cardiology department of the BSMMU, around 8: 40 pm on 14 August.