Two arrested over death threats against Sayedee’s doctor

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two individuals, including a woman, for threatening the physician of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee before his death, UNB reports.

Of them, Tafsirul Islam, 23, was arrested from Jhenaidah’s Maheshpur by the RAB. He is now being brought to Dhaka for further questioning, according to the RAB headquarters.

Meanwhile, the CTTC arrested a woman in a separate raid from Dhaka’s Uttara in connection with death threat to BSMMU physician.