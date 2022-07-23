Accused students to be suspended within tomorrow: VC

Chittagong University’s vice chancellor Shirin Akhter said the three students accused of sexually harassing a fellow female student would be permanently suspended from the university within tomorrow, Sunday.

The VC made the announcement at CU’s 34th annual senate meeting on Saturday.

“RAB has arrested four persons, including three students of the university, from different areas on Friday night. This is shameful. They would be suspended within today or tomorrow,” the VC said.