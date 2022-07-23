Accused students to be suspended within tomorrow: VC

She said the incident of sexually harassing a female student is deplorable and even the prime minister inquired about it and sent a special force of law enforcers.
Lawmaker Wasika Ayesha Khan, at her speech in senate meeting, said the protest should have been more stringent from the teachers in this incident.
Four including three students of Chittagong University have been arrested over a case filed in connection with the alleged sexual harassment on Friday night. The cellphone of the victim was recovered from the possession of the arrested.
Two the four arrested are activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ruling Awami League. The two others are known as followers of BCL’s university unit president.
The arrested persons are Mehedi Hasan alias Hridoy, Azim Hossain, Babu and Shaon, an outsider. Mehedi is a student of 2017-18 session of English department and Azim a student of 2019-20 session of History department. Both are BCL activists.
RAB arrested them from different areas of Raujan and Hathazari upazilas on Friday night.
A female student was physically assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall of the campus with her friend around 10:00pm on 17 July.
The goons also recorded the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. They also beat up another student who protested the assault. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students.
The victim filed a case with Hathazari police station on Wednesday.
BCL CU unit’s president Rezaul Haque confessed both Mehedi and Azim are BCL activists.