Four including BCL men arrested over sexual harassment of CU student

Four including three students of Chittagong University have been arrested over a case filed in connection with alleged sexual harassment of a female student of the university. The cellphone of the victim was recovered from the possession of the arrested.

Two the four arrested are activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ruling Awami League. The two others are known as followers of BCL’s university unit president.

Company commander of RAB-7 Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the development on Saturday morning.