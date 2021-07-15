Crime and Law

Narayanganj factory fire

Hashem Foods owner among two sued in labour court

Mohammad Abul Hashem, among others, were produced before the court following a four day remand in a case filed over the fire incident that took place in Narayanganj on Thursday last.
The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has filed a case with the labour court under the labour law against Hashem Foods factory owner Abul Hashem and deputy general manager Mamunur Rashid on charges of violating the labour law.

Labour inspector Nechhar Ahmed filed the case on Thursday morning.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, DIFE Narayanganj office deputy inspector general Soumen Barua said the case has been filed seeking compensation for family members of those who died in the devastating fire at Hashem Foods factory on 8 July. The treatment cost of injured workers has also been sought in the case.

As many as 52 people were killed and many others injured in the fire.

As per the rules of the labour law, the factory owner is to apprise the factory inspector of any accident through a notice if there is any casualty within two working days. However, Hashem Foods factory did not comply.

Allegations of violating Section 80 of the Labour Law 2006 have been brought against Abul Hashem and Mamunur Rashid.

