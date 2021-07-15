Labour inspector Nechhar Ahmed filed the case on Thursday morning.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DIFE Narayanganj office deputy inspector general Soumen Barua said the case has been filed seeking compensation for family members of those who died in the devastating fire at Hashem Foods factory on 8 July. The treatment cost of injured workers has also been sought in the case.
As many as 52 people were killed and many others injured in the fire.
As per the rules of the labour law, the factory owner is to apprise the factory inspector of any accident through a notice if there is any casualty within two working days. However, Hashem Foods factory did not comply.
Allegations of violating Section 80 of the Labour Law 2006 have been brought against Abul Hashem and Mamunur Rashid.