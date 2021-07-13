Factories do not comply with 60pc of ‘fire safety’ rules

A survey of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE) has revealed a disturbing image as it says the factories in most cases do not follow 60 per cent of the rules required to minimise the risk of fires.

DIFE deduced this after inspecting 300 factories which further revealed that each of the factories lack on an average 50 per cent of fire safety arrangements. At least 10 to 15 per cent of the factories have structural flaws.

DIFE officials said, there are 67 types of risk factors for fire in a factory in its checklist. Besides, there are 74 electrical, 7 structural and 18 other risk factors enlisted. The checklist has been prepared following the existing rules and regulations in the country.

The survey is being conducted under a project called Preliminary Risk Assessment of selected garment, plastics and chemical factories. A total of 1,101 factories are to be assessed for risk in this project. After inspecting 300 of these factories, this tendency of not following the rules was found initially.