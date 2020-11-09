HC asks BWDB engineer to surrender within 3 weeks

The High Court on Sunday asked a Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) engineer to surrender within three weeks, reports UNB.

The official, accused in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), is BWDB’s superintendent executive engineer Md Abu Taleb.

After rejecting Taleb’s application for anticipatory bail, the bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order.

Advocate Minhajuzzaman Liton stood for the accused, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin moved for the state, and Advocate AKM Fazlul Haque represented the ACC.

On 21 October, the ACC filed a case against 11 people, including Taleb, for misappropriating Tk350 million while buying a pump for the River Manu irrigation project.