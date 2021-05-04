HC asks S Alam Group to pay Tk 500,000 each to families of Banshkhali shooting victims

The High court on Tuesday ordered the S Alam Group to pay Tk 500,000 each to families of the seven men killed in police firing in Chattogram’s Banshkhali on 17 April, reports UNB.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir’s bench also issued a rule seeking an explanation why a judicial investigation should not be ordered into the incident.
The order and ruling came after hearing on two writ petitions.
Five workers were killed and over 30 injured as police opened fire on demonstrators demanding payment of dues as well as breaks for prayer/iftar during Ramadan.
Later, two more workers succumbed to their injuries.
Police and the district administration formed two committees to investigate the incident. The court has ordered them to submit their reports within 45 days.
S Alam group was ordered by the court to submit a report on actions taken for providing treatment and treatment expenses to the victims within 45 days.
The High Court has also asked why Tk 30 million to each family of the deceased and Tk 20 million each to injured victims’ families should not be provided.
It also asked why the failure to take proper action and ensuring the safety of the victims’ families should not be declared illegal.
Until now two cases have been filed, blaming the workers for the incident. The victims' families have not sought legal recourse yet.