HC asks S Alam Group to pay Tk 500,000 each to families of Banshkhali shooting victims

The High court on Tuesday ordered the S Alam Group to pay Tk 500,000 each to families of the seven men killed in police firing in Chattogram’s Banshkhali on 17 April, reports UNB.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir’s bench also issued a rule seeking an explanation why a judicial investigation should not be ordered into the incident.

The order and ruling came after hearing on two writ petitions.

Five workers were killed and over 30 injured as police opened fire on demonstrators demanding payment of dues as well as breaks for prayer/iftar during Ramadan.