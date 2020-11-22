HC calls money launderers ‘enemies of state’, seeks info on them

The High Court on Sunday termed money launderers as “national traitors” and “enemies of the state” who should be brought to book. The court also sought information on the money launderers, reports news agency UNB.

It issued a rule asking the government to explain why the ineffectiveness of government institutions concerned to prevent money laundering should not be declared illegal.

The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel issued the suo moto rule after noticing the remarks of foreign minister AK Abdul Momen published in different newspapers.