HC directs rapid action against elephant-killing

HC bench of justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and M Enayetur Rahim passed the order during a hearing on a writ petition seeking directions to stop elephant killing across the country.
The court issued a rule questioning why direction will not be given to publish a gazette announcing 12 elephant corridors as conserved following the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012.
The court also questioned why inaction against preventing elephant killing by the respondents mentioned in the petition will not be announced illegal.
On 21 November, three wildlife activist including Adnan Azad, Farzana Yasmin filed a writ petition seeking direction on steps for ending elephant killing in Cox’s bazar, Chattogram and other areas in the country.
In the petition 21 including the environment secretary, information secretary, director general of the forest department, district commissioners of Chattogram and Cox’s bazar were made respondents.
Earlier on 9 November, the forest department filed a Prosecution Offense Report case with Chattogram forest court against three people over killing a wild elephant in Satkania.