HC dismisses rule on appointing 1650 agriculture officers

Additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed said with this order the appointment process of those officers has become legal.
Lawyer Rokon Uddin Mahmud, lawyer Prabir Niogi, Subrata Kumar Kundu and Salauddin Regan represented the petitioner’s side at the court while additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Ray stood for the state.
On 23 January 2018 a notification was published to appoint 1,650 deputy assistant agriculture officers.
On 17 January 2020 after written exam and viva voce the results for the job examination were published.
Thirty-four of the attendees at the viva exam sent a petition to the director general of the Department of Agricultural Extension and the agriculture secretary complaining of not following the quota system properly during the appointments.
Later Md Rashedul Islam and other candidates for the post filed a writ petition at the court after receiving no reply from the authorities.