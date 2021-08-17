HC issues rule on depiction of smoking in movies, theatre

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the authorities concerned in preventing scenes depicting smoking in movies and plays, should not be declared illegal, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule following a writ petition.

It also asked the authorities concerned to explain as to why directives should not be given to them for implementing the Narcotics Control Act.