HC issues rule on depiction of smoking in movies, theatre

Secretaries to the public health and family planning, law, home, information and Bangladesh Film Censor Board Chairman have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.
Lawyer Maniruzzaman Linkon stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.
On 3 February, Bangladesh Cancer Society, anti-drug organisation ‘Prattyasha’ and Population Development Organisation (PDO) filed a petition seeking ban on use of smoking and showing smoking scenes in movies and plays.
“There is a law on using drugs and tobacco but it is ineffective,” said Maniruzzaman.
On 11 March, 2020, a legal notice was sent to the secretaries to the public health and family planning, law, home, information and Bangladesh Film Censor Board Chairman seeking implementation of the law. But no response came from the respondent, he said.
According to the writ, Bangladesh has signed the ‘Framework Convention on Tobacco Control’ (FCTC) in an effort to discourage people from smoking and tobacco during the 56th conference of World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2003.
To make the issue a success, the government enacted a law on Smoking and Using of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, 2005.
According to the law, smoking in public places is an offence and there is a provision to fine Tk 300 to those who are found smoking in public places or public transport.