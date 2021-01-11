HC orders United Hospital to pay Tk 3m each to 4 fire victims’ families

The High Court on Monday ordered the authorities of United Hospital to pay Tk 3 million each to the families of four out of five victims killed in a fire at the hospital on 27 May within 15 days, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ petition.



It also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to the authorities concerned to provide Tk 150 million to the families of the victims as compensation.