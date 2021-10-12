HC rejects Helena’s bail plea in DSA case

Lawyer Z I Khan Panna and Syed Fazle Elahi attended the hearing for Helena Jahangir while additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed, deputy attorney general Md Bashir Ullah and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin appeared for the state.
Helena submitted a petition seeking bail from the High Court last week.
On 30 July, Rapid Action Battalion-1 (RAB) filed the case against Helena at Gulshan police station for spreading defamatory remarks against ministers and government high-ups using digital platforms.