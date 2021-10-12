HC rejects Helena’s bail plea in DSA case

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a bail plea of Helena Jahangir, an expelled Awami League (AL) member and businessperson, over a case filed at Gulshan police station under Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

The bench of justice Md Rezaul Haque and Md Badruzzaman dismissed the bail petition as it was not presented at the court. As a result the accused will not be able to walk out of jail.