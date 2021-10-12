Crime and Law

HC rejects Helena’s bail plea in DSA case

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a bail plea of Helena Jahangir, an expelled Awami League (AL) member and businessperson, over a case filed at Gulshan police station under Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

The bench of justice Md Rezaul Haque and Md Badruzzaman dismissed the bail petition as it was not presented at the court. As a result the accused will not be able to walk out of jail.

Lawyer Z I Khan Panna and Syed Fazle Elahi attended the hearing for Helena Jahangir while additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed, deputy attorney general Md Bashir Ullah and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin appeared for the state.

Helena submitted a petition seeking bail from the High Court last week.

On 30 July, Rapid Action Battalion-1 (RAB) filed the case against Helena at Gulshan police station for spreading defamatory remarks against ministers and government high-ups using digital platforms.

