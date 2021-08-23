HC sends two children to a support centre as parents fight over their custody

The court also gives permission to the parents of the children to meet them at the Tejgaon victim support centre in a stipulated time.
On 19 August, Nakano Eriko, a citizen of Japan, filed a petition with the High Court seeking its directives to return back her two daughters-- Jasmine Malika,11 and Laila Lina, 10---from their Bangladeshi father Sharif Imran.
The court than asked the authorities concerned to produce the two children before the court on 31 August. It also asked Imran not to leave the country with his daughters for next one month.
On Sunday, a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police took the two children under custody.
On Monday, lawyer Fawzia Karim, a counsel of Imran drew the attention of the court about the custody.
Lawyer Mohammad Sishir Monir represents the Japanese woman.
He said, “Eriko, a 46-year-old woman and a physician by profession, filed a petition seeking custody of her two children. Eriko and Imran tied the knot on 11 July 2008, according to the law of Japan. They used to live in Tokyo and the couple has been blessed with three daughters.”
“Three daughters of the couple aged above, 11, 10, and seven are studying at a school in Tokyo. On 18 January, this year, Imran appealed for the divorce and on 21 January he filed an appeal to the school authorities to take his one daughter but they refused following the objection of Eriko,” said Monir.
Later, Imran picked his two daughters from school bus to a rented building and on 21 February and he returned to Bangladesh with his two daughters.
On 31 May, a court in Tokiyo handed over the custody of the two daughters to Eriko.
On 18 July Eriko came to Bangladesh to meet her daughters.