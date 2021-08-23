HC sends two children to a support centre as parents fight over their custody

The court also gives permission to the parents of the children to meet them at the Tejgaon victim support centre in a stipulated time.

On 19 August, Nakano Eriko, a citizen of Japan, filed a petition with the High Court seeking its directives to return back her two daughters-- Jasmine Malika,11 and Laila Lina, 10---from their Bangladeshi father Sharif Imran.

The court than asked the authorities concerned to produce the two children before the court on 31 August. It also asked Imran not to leave the country with his daughters for next one month.