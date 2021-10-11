HC stays allotment of 700-acre protected forest for civil service academy

The area of Jhilongja forest adjacent to Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive is an ecologically critical area, the writ said.



The ministry of land has allotted the forest land despite opposition from the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.



The area was declared reserved by the British government in 1935 and until now the forest department was looking after it. According to the Forest Act only the forest department has the jurisdiction to lease or not a forest land containing hills and waterfalls.



