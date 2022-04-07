HC to hear two constables' appeals against life sentence

The appeals of two former police constables sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Major (retired) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan will be heard by the High Court, reports UNB.

A bench of justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajal passed the order to this effect on Wednesday.

Earlier, constable Sagar Dev and Rubel Sharma appealed to the High Court seeking acquittal in the case, said state’s counsel Deputy Attorney General Aminul Islam.