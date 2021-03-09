HC upholds Haji Salim’s 10yr imprisonment in graft case

The High Court on Tuesday upheld a 10-year imprisonment sentence of independent parliamentarian Haji Mohammad Salim handed down by a subordinate court for amassing illegal wealth, reports UNB.

Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after hearing a petition by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

At the same time, the MP was acquitted of a three-year jail term in the same case filed by the ACC for concealing wealth information.

The High Court also reduced the fine imposed on Salim by half to Tk 1 million (10 lakh). He will have to spend one more year in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

He has been ordered to surrender within 30 days.