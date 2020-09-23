HC verdict on Jaha Alam’s compensation on 29 Sept

The High Court is set to deliver its judgment on 29 September on the rule over the compensation to Jaha Alam who had been in jail for three years instead of the real accused in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for misappropriating Sonali Bank money, reports UNB.
The case has been put on the cause list of the bench of justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and justice KM Kamrul Kader for 29 September.
On 12 February, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to provide compensation to Tangail jute mill worker Jaha Alam in the loan default case filed by ACC.
The case has been kept pending (VC) for hearing.
Advocate Asaduzzaman and barrister Sheikh Mohamamd Jakir Hossain stood for Brac Bank and Sonali Bank respectively.
On 10 April 2012, the ACC filed a case for embezzling Tk 180 million of Sonali Bank with Dhanmondi police station.
On 28 February 2015, ACC submitted chargesheet against Jaha Alam.
During the investigation, Nazrul Islam alias Safdar Hossain alias Sagar, who was arrested in this connection from Manikganj district, gave confessional statement with detail of misappropriating Tk 200 million from 10 banks.
ACC submits charge sheet against Aminul Haque Sardar of Manikganj in the case. Later Aminul surrendered before court on 1 April, last year and since then he is in prison.
Earlier on 6 March 2011, the court asked for detailed documents of 33 cases, in which Jaha Alam was incarcerated, and bank statements as affidavits within 10 April.
Jaha Alam was freed from jail on 4 February after the High Court acquitted him in 26 cases in which charges had been pressed.
The jute mill worker had been in jail since February 2016 in ACC cases for misappropriating Sonali Bank money. The real accused, Abu Salek, is absconding.
Jaha Alam was released after the High Court issued a suo moto order and asked the ACC to submit case documents in the form of affidavits.