HC verdict on Jaha Alam’s compensation on 29 Sept

The High Court is set to deliver its judgment on 29 September on the rule over the compensation to Jaha Alam who had been in jail for three years instead of the real accused in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for misappropriating Sonali Bank money, reports UNB.

The case has been put on the cause list of the bench of justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and justice KM Kamrul Kader for 29 September.