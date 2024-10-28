Robbery on the surge in Dhanmondi
As evening fell on 19 October, four men wearing helmets suddenly attacked Rasel Ali near the bustling Dhanmondi 8/A road, close to Satmasjid Road. When Rasel attempted to flee, one of the assailants fired a blank shot, causing nearby pedestrians to scatter in fear.
Despite the chaos, Rasel clung to the bag in his possession. Another shot rang out, narrowly missing his ear. The attackers then seized the bag containing Tk 5 million and fled on motorcycles.
Rasel Ali is the manager of Delta Bureau De Change, a foreign exchange trading company located at Keari Plaza on Satmasjid Road. This incident indicates the deteriorating law and order situation in Dhanmondi, where residents report increasing anxiety after dark.
Robberies have become common, and discussions about dacoity, extortion, and violent crimes by criminal gangs in Mohammadpur have intensified; however, incidents in Dhanmondi are not receiving the same attention.
Consequently, there has been a lack of decisive action from law enforcement to combat crime in the area. In contrast, a joint forces operation has been underway in Mohammadpur since Saturday night. They arrested 45 individuals so far.
According to Rasel Ali, the victim of the Tk 5 million robbery, the business belongs to his sister-in-law. He said, he takes the money from office to home every day after closing the office.
On 19 October after closing the office, he stopped near Keari Plaza for personal errands when four men wearing helmets approached him at gunpoint and snatched the money bag. Four other accomplices stood by on motorcycles, which did not have license plates.
The following day, 20 October, Qaiyum Reza, the owner of the foreign currency trading company, filed a case at the Dhanmondi police station regarding the robbery.
However, eight days later, the police have yet to apprehend any suspects. Reza expressed his frustration to Prothom Alo, stating that the police are not taking the investigation seriously. He claimed that they cited a shortage of manpower and a lack of technical capability to address the case effectively.
Sub inspector Raihan Siddiqui Shamim informed Prothom Alo that he had reviewed the closed-circuit camera footage, but there has been no progress in the investigation.
Local residents reported that along Satmasjid Road, from the Dhanmondi 3/A area to the Mohammadpur Bus Stand, people are increasingly falling victim to robberies. Some assailants stake out areas to target pedestrians, while others roam the streets in cars or on motorcycles, looking for opportunities to snatch valuables from unsuspecting individuals.
Robbery in broad daylight, no remedy
The Awami League government collapsed on 5 August amid a student uprising, which saw a massive backlash against the police following their violent response to the student movement. Police stations were attacked, and many buildings were set ablaze leaving them empty for a week.
Although police returned afterward, their activities were limited, allowing criminals to become increasingly active. Reports of looting have emerged from various locations, but data on crime in Dhaka city remain unavailable, as many victims choose not to file complaints. Some who do attempt to report crimes find that police are unwilling to take their cases.
On 3 September, around 7:30 PM, a student named Raiyan Bhuiyan was targeted by robbers in front of Kakali School on 8/1 Road in Dhanmondi. His mother, Tajnur Jahan, filed a written complaint at the Dhanmondi police station that same day, but it was not registered as a case. Tajnur told Prothom Alo that she was instructed by police to submit her complaint, yet no action was taken. She visited the police station twice seeking legal recourse and requested police to check the CCTV footage of the incident and surrounding area, but her requests were ignored.
In response, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Police for the Dhanmondi Region, Jisanul Haque, said that victims would receive redress if they came to the police station.
Meanwhile, Tasrin Shamima reported being targeted by robbers in the Dhanmondi 32 area of Mirpur Road last Saturday evening. She shared her experience on social media, stating, "Today (Saturday) evening, I was returning home to Mohammeadpur by rickshaw after my MBA class. Around 6:30 to 7:00 PM, I fell victim to a robber at the Mirpur Road signal near 32. Two robbers attacked a girl sitting in a rickshaw. Despite the heavy traffic, no one came to help! Fortunately, I was not harmed; although I struggled to keep my mobile phone, they eventually fled due to my shouting."
Tasrin told Prothom Alo that she now feels afraid to leave her house following the incident, as reports of ongoing robberies in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and surrounding areas are common.
Local residents indicate that the stretch from Mirpur Road no. 32, under Dhanmondi Police Station, to the Foot Overbridge of Dhanmondi no. 27 has long been known for its vulnerability to robbery.
Previously, a group known locally as the "Tana Party" was active in the area, particularly during the quiet morning hours. However, now, gangs armed with firearms and sharp weapons are openly robbing pedestrians after dark. Following their attacks, they escape on motorcycles, private cars, or small pickup trucks.
A security guard at a building in Dhanmondi road no. 27, speaking on condition of anonymity, recounted an incident from about a week ago when a man crossing the foot over bridge was approached by three robbers brandishing sharp weapons who snatched his mobile phone and bag. He noted that he has witnessed numerous robberies in the area over the past two months.
In response to these concerns, ADC Jisanul Haque assured Prothom Alo that police patrols have been increased in the area. He claimed that incidents of robbery in Dhanmondi have decreased and that actions are taken whenever specific complaint is received.
Drives by joint force in Mohammadpur, 45 arrested
This month, four murders have been reported in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, alongside numerous incidents of robbery, snatching, and theft. Local sources indicate that criminal activities, particularly among miscreants based in the Geneva camp, have surged in the current climate. In addition to established professional robbers, new gangs have emerged in several areas of Mohammadpur, including Dhaka Udyan and Basila.
In response to the escalating violence and crime, residents held a protest outside the Mohammadpur police station on Saturday afternoon. During the protest, they issued a three-day ultimatum to the police for visible improvements in the law and order situation.
That same night, a joint operation involving the army, police, and RAB was launched in the Mohammadpur, Adabar, and Sherebangla Nagar areas. According to reports from the joint forces, 45 individuals were arrested for their involvement with robbers, extortionists, and juvenile gangs. Additionally, a temporary army camp has been established in the robbery-prone Dhaka Udyan area.
Prothom Alo spoke with RAB-2 Captain, Additional Deputy Inspector General Moazzem Hossain Bhuiyan, regarding the recent surge in crimes, including snatching and extortion, in the Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi areas.
He noted that many criminals from outside Dhaka, including the Keraniganj area, are coming to these places to commit offenses. RAB is actively gathering information and conducting operations to apprehend these criminals.
Despite assurances of increased law enforcement drives, residents of Dhaka remain panicked of snatching and robbery. Many believe that, in addition to heightened operations, increased patrolling, and surveillance, building checkposts could help improve the situation.
A Dhanmondi resident expressed to Prothom Alo, “We are in panic. This cannot continue. We want the government to take stern action.”
*This report, appeared in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat