Robbery on the surge in Dhanmondi

In response, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Police for the Dhanmondi Region, Jisanul Haque, said that victims would receive redress if they came to the police station.

Meanwhile, Tasrin Shamima reported being targeted by robbers in the Dhanmondi 32 area of Mirpur Road last Saturday evening. She shared her experience on social media, stating, "Today (Saturday) evening, I was returning home to Mohammeadpur by rickshaw after my MBA class. Around 6:30 to 7:00 PM, I fell victim to a robber at the Mirpur Road signal near 32. Two robbers attacked a girl sitting in a rickshaw. Despite the heavy traffic, no one came to help! Fortunately, I was not harmed; although I struggled to keep my mobile phone, they eventually fled due to my shouting."

Tasrin told Prothom Alo that she now feels afraid to leave her house following the incident, as reports of ongoing robberies in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and surrounding areas are common.

Local residents indicate that the stretch from Mirpur Road no. 32, under Dhanmondi Police Station, to the Foot Overbridge of Dhanmondi no. 27 has long been known for its vulnerability to robbery.

Previously, a group known locally as the "Tana Party" was active in the area, particularly during the quiet morning hours. However, now, gangs armed with firearms and sharp weapons are openly robbing pedestrians after dark. Following their attacks, they escape on motorcycles, private cars, or small pickup trucks.

A security guard at a building in Dhanmondi road no. 27, speaking on condition of anonymity, recounted an incident from about a week ago when a man crossing the foot over bridge was approached by three robbers brandishing sharp weapons who snatched his mobile phone and bag. He noted that he has witnessed numerous robberies in the area over the past two months.

In response to these concerns, ADC Jisanul Haque assured Prothom Alo that police patrols have been increased in the area. He claimed that incidents of robbery in Dhanmondi have decreased and that actions are taken whenever specific complaint is received.