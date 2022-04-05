Hearing on the rule set to begin after 10 yrs

The High Court had issued a rule 10 years ago asking why the reasons behind the killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi should not be determined and why the persons involved in the killing should not be brought to book through proper legal process.

The final hearing on that rule is now set to begin in the High Court. The writ came up in the agenda of the High Court on Monday. The rule will be heard by the High Court bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman and Justice Ahmed Sohel.

The hearing on the rule may start any day, said writ petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid.