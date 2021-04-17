Hefazat leader Junaid Al Habib arrested

Police arrested Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary and Dhaka city unit president Junaid Al Habib on Saturday evening.
A team of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from Baridhara Madrasa at 5:30pm.
Earlier in the afternoon, police arrested Hefazat’s assistant general secretary and Dhaka city unit’s assistant secretary general Jalal Uddin Ahmed.
On Friday afternoon the law enforcers arrested another leader of the religious organisation, Jubair Ahmed, from Lalbagh.
DB police have so far arrested seven Hefazat leaders from the city in recent weeks.
DB police’s joint commissioner Mahbub Alam told Prothom Alo that Junaid has been arrested over the incident of recent violence and some other old cases.