Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Saturday said that Hefazat-e-Islam will not be spared in any way for carrying out violence on 26-27 March, reports BSS.

“They have hurt the spirit of the Liberation War by taking stand against the state, therefore, fair trials would be ensured,” he said.

The minister made the remarks after paying homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi No. 32 on the occasion of historic Mujibnagar Day.