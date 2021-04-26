Hefazat mayhem: Over 3000 including Babunagari made accused in 3 cases

Police have filed three cases accusing 148 people including Hefazat-e-Islam amir Allama Junaid Babungari, BNP leader Mir Helal and upazila Jamaat ameer in connection to the sabotage and violence in Chattogram's Hathazari, reports UNB.

In addition, 3000 unidentified persons have been accused in these cases.

The cases were filed with Hathazari police station on Thursday, 22 April, in connection with vandalism, arson and road blockade on 26 and 27 March. Police informed this to the media on Monday.

Hathazari police station inspector Touhidul Karim said, "Three cases have been filed in connection with the 26 and 27 March violence."

All the documents of these cases have been sent to the court, legal action is being taken against the accused, he added.

Chattogram District Special Branch (DSB) constable Solomon, Hathazari police inspector Amir Hossain and SI Harunur Rashid filed these cases.