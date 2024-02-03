Former BCL leder Sajib led Milon killing in Kushtia
Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) former vice president of Kushtia district unit SK Sajib was the lynchpin behind the killing of Milon Hossain whose dismembered body was recovered from the char of Padma river.
Police recovered nine dismembered pieces of Milon’s body from four different places of the char between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Police said former BCL leader SK Sajib led the murder. He leads a teen gang in Kushtia town.
SK Sajib is now involved with the politics of Swecchasebak League but does not hold any post. He is a companion of district Swecchasebak League president Yasir Arafat (Tushar).
Sources said SK Sajib was roaming around the town normally after committing the murder. Police detained Sajib and three others from the town. The other arrestees are Jahir Raihan alias Babu from Kantinagar village in Sadar upazila, Faisal Ahmed from Kumarpara area of the same upazila and Ifti Khan from housing area.
Several BCL leaders said Sajib suddenly got post of the ruling party student wing although he did not even study in college. He was made assistant secretary in the committee headed by Yasir Arafat and Saad Ahmed in 2017-18.
Since then, he formed teen gangs in the housing area of the town and started various crimes including extortion, violence, and drug business. Yet Sajib was promoted in the latest committee and became vice president. He then became more reckless. Sajib was seen running a showdown brandishing weapon openly. He was later expelled from the organisation due to various offenses including attack on district BCL general secretary Sheikh Hafiz Challenge.
BCL leaders said Sajib then joined the Swecchasebak League under the support of Tushar. He took part in electioneering in the last national election.
He was seen delivering a speech at a campaign rally in the presence of district Swecchasebak League president Yasir Arafat, general secretary Manab Chaki and other leaders. Addressing the rally, Sajib said, “I would do the politics of Chhatra League in the past and now I am involved with the politics of Swecchasebak League.”
Sajib had met Yasir Arafat at Kushtia polytechnic on Friday night just before police arrested him.
Yasir Arafat told Prothom Alo, “It’s true that he does politics with me. We went to the polytechnic on Friday, they were there too. But the organisation will not take responsibility for his crime.
He refused to reply to the question as to why Sajib was taken to the organisation despite committing crimes repeatedly.
According to police, SK Sajib is the son of Milion Sheikh of Haribasor area in the town. He was accused in seven cases filed with Kushtia model police station. Sajib was also sentenced to two years in a case of beating up a female intern physician at Kushtia General Hospital.
Sajib also led several attacks in the BNP office and processions.