Former BCL leder Sajib led Milon killing in Kushtia

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) former vice president of Kushtia district unit SK Sajib was the lynchpin behind the killing of Milon Hossain whose dismembered body was recovered from the char of Padma river.

Police recovered nine dismembered pieces of Milon’s body from four different places of the char between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police said former BCL leader SK Sajib led the murder. He leads a teen gang in Kushtia town.

SK Sajib is now involved with the politics of Swecchasebak League but does not hold any post. He is a companion of district Swecchasebak League president Yasir Arafat (Tushar).