High Court rejects bail petitions of ex-AL leaders Enu, Rupon

The High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of former Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel turned down the bail petitions after hearing a rule, reports UNB.

Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub stood for the petitioner while advocate Khurshid Alam represented the ACC and attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state.

Manik said they did not get any bail as the High Court scraped a rule over their bail.