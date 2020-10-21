High Court rejects bail petitions of ex-AL leaders Enu, Rupon

The High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of former Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel turned down the bail petitions after hearing a rule, reports UNB.
Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub stood for the petitioner while advocate Khurshid Alam represented the ACC and attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state.
Manik said they did not get any bail as the High Court scraped a rule over their bail.
On 15 September, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why the former AL leaders should not be granted bail in the case. On that day senior special judge AKM Imrul Kayesh rejected the bail petition of the two brothers in the case. Later, they moved the High Court.
On 25 February, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive recovered Tk 265.5 million in cash, FDRs worth Tk 51.5 million and currencies of different countries from a house belonging to Enamul and his brother Rupon in Wari, Dhaka.
Earlier, on 13 January, they were arrested from a house in Subhadda area of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital, along with 12 mobile phone sets and Tk 4 million in cash.
They were put on a four-day remand each in two money-laundering cases.
They remained absconding since law enforcement raided their house at Gendaria in September last year and seized 8,072 grams of gold and Tk 55 million in cash as part of the anti-casino drive, also known as the AL’s ‘cleansing’ campaign.
Enamul Haque was the director of Dhaka Wanderers Club and vice president of Gandaria unit of the ruling Awami League, while his brother was the joint general secretary of the unit, police said.
Both were involved in the casino business at Wanderer’s Club, RAB said.
On 18 September last year, a RAB-3 team conducted a drive at a casino inside Dhaka Wanderer’s Club where illegal drugs, fake currency, huge money and gambling materials were seized.