Hindu temples, businesses vandalised in Chawmuhani, section 144 imposed

Police and witnesses said thousands of people gathered at the main road of Kachari Bari mosque area after Jumma prayers protesting the alleged desecration of the holy Quran in Cumilla. They later brought out a procession and vendalised Sri Krinshna Misthanna Bhandar, Ramkrishna Mishthanna Bhandar and other shops owned by Hindu community.
The mob entered the College Road and ransacked and looted almost all the temples of the area including Ram Thakur Asram, Radha Madhab Jio Mandir, ISKCON Mandir and shops. The incident of torching took place at the moment. The mob also pelted stones at the houses of Hindu people. The protesters beat Hindu people found around the temples. A person named Jatan Saha, 42, was injured during the clash. Locals took him to Rabeya Private Hospital where physicians pronounced him dead.
Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad’s district committee coordinator Binay Kishore Roy told Prothom Alo that the local authorities failed to do anything to protect the Hindu people although the mayhem continued for three hours.
Binay Kishore Roy said many people were injured at the attack but most of them cannot even go out for treatment fearing fresh attacks.
Deputy commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan told Prothom Alo at around 8:15pm that he is staying at Chawmuhani area to bring the situation under control.
The situation is under control now, he said adding that the administration has imposed section 144 in the Chawmuhani area from Saturday morning to evening to thwart fresh violence.
Some policemen were injured during the attack, the DC added.
Begumganj upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Shamsun Nahar told Prothom Alo that scattered attacks were carried out at different areas of Chawmuhani. BGB, police and RAB brought the situation under control after 5:00pm.
Meanwhile, Chatkhil’s upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of ASM Mosa told Prothom Alo that people brought out a procession after Jumma prayer in the upazila. The protesters vandalised the gate of a temple at upazila sadar.
Administration including him and law enforcers are patrolling the area, said the UNO.