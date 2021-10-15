Hindu temples, businesses vandalised in Chawmuhani, section 144 imposed

Miscreants vandalised Hindu temples, businesses and houses of Hindu community at Chawmuhani area of Begamganj upazila in Noakhali after Jumma prayers on Friday.

The sporadic vandalism started at 2:15pm and continued for around three hours. The district administration has imposed section 144 in Chawmuhani pourashava area from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening on Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police (Begumganj circle) Shah Emran told Prothom Alo that thousands of people brought out a procession after Jumma prayer. They tried to go towards a temple. As police intercepted, the mob started to hurl stones. The mob later attacked different temples and shops of Hindu community. Two private cars in front of Ram Thakur Asram were vendalised during the attack.