Rohingya lured by traffickers with promises of jobs and marriage

A Rohingya young woman was staying with her family under a tarpaulin roof at the Balukhali (Camp-9) refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar. On the night of 3 April, she got married via mobile phone to a young man residing in Malaysia. On the morning of 5 April, the young woman was handed over to a broker to be sent to him. She was kept with several other Rohingya women in a room in the hill of Kachhapia in Baharchhara, Teknaf. In the dead of night on Monday, they were taken to a trawler via the Kachhapia beach. The trawler, carrying 214 passengers, was intercepted by the Navy in the deep Bay of Bengal, west of Saint Martin Island, in the afternoon on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the young woman and other detained passengers were handed over to the Teknaf police station. Later, the rescued individuals spoke to Prothom Alo in the police compound. They were lured by traffickers with promises of good jobs and marriages to suitable partners, and were brought aboard the boat.

The young Rohingya woman, who had been trying to reach her husband, said that her family had been living in the Balukhali refugee camp for over seven and a half years. She lived in the tarpaulin shelter with her parents, two sisters, and three brothers. After learning of a suitable match in Malaysia, her parents agreed to marry her off to him. She had never met the person with whom she was married via mobile phone. Nevertheless, following his advice, she was traveling to Malaysia along with others by boat. Her family had spent nearly Tk 50,000 to get her aboard the boat. After being caught by the Navy, she realized that what she was doing was wrong.