Deepto TV executive murder case: Court rejects plea to implicate minister Rabiul, 8 others

A Dhaka court has rejected a petition seeking to implicate Road Transport Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam and eight others in the murder case of Deepto TV broadcast executive Tanzil Jahan Tamim in the capital’s Hatirjheel area.

The order was passed today, Monday, by Dhaka’s 13th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Zahidul Islam after hearing the petition.

Court Bench Assistant Sohel Mia confirmed the matter, saying the nine individuals had earlier been discharged from the case. The complainant subsequently filed a revision petition challenging their discharge. The court has now rejected that petition, he said.