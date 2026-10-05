Deepto TV executive murder case: Court rejects plea to implicate minister Rabiul, 8 others
A Dhaka court has rejected a petition seeking to implicate Road Transport Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam and eight others in the murder case of Deepto TV broadcast executive Tanzil Jahan Tamim in the capital’s Hatirjheel area.
The order was passed today, Monday, by Dhaka’s 13th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Zahidul Islam after hearing the petition.
Court Bench Assistant Sohel Mia confirmed the matter, saying the nine individuals had earlier been discharged from the case. The complainant subsequently filed a revision petition challenging their discharge. The court has now rejected that petition, he said.
“The case will proceed against those who have been charge-sheeted,” Sohel Mia said.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the order, Abdul Alim, counsel for the complainant, said, “We are not satisfied with the order. We will move the High Court against it.”
Tamim was attacked at his home in the Mahanagar residential area of Hatirjheel on 10 October 2024. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where physicians declared him dead. The following day, his father, Sultan Ahmed, filed a murder case with Hatirjheel police station.
The case named 16 people, including Mirza Abdul Latif, managing director of developer company Pleasant Properties; BNP Central Executive Committee member Sheikh Rabiul Alam; and Mohammad Mamun, deputy director of the Department of Narcotics Control. Eleven to 12 unidentified people were also named as accused.
On the day the case was filed, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said at a press conference that Pleasant Properties, owned by Sheikh Rabiul Alam, had constructed a building on Tamim’s father’s land under an agreement. A dispute over the distribution of flats in the building had led to allegations that Mamun, a representative of the developer company, and several others beat Tamim to death.
Following its investigation, the Dhaka North unit of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a charge sheet against 13 people and a delinquency report against a juvenile to the court on 10 December 2025. However, it recommended that nine people, including Rabiul Alam, be discharged for lack of “specific evidence” against them.
Dissatisfied with the recommendation, Tamim’s father Sultan Ahmed filed a no-objection petition with the court on 8 January.
On 3 March, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Awlad Hossain Mohammad Junaid rejected the complainant’s petition and accepted the charge sheet in the case. He also discharged Rabiul Alam and the other eight from the case.
The 13 people against whom the charge sheet has been accepted are Pleasant Properties Ltd. Managing Director Mirza Abdul Latif, CEO Faizul Ahmed alias Suman, Mamunur Rashid Mamun, Korban Ali, SM Ibrahim Hossain, Badhan, Gazi Zakir Hossain, Russel, Monir Hossain, Shahraj Uddin, Amirul Islam alias Amir, Suman Mallik and Mahfuzar Rahman.
Those discharged from the case are Department of Narcotics Control Deputy Director Mohammad Mamun, Sheikh Rabiul Alam, Fazlur Rahman, Arian, Nasrin Akter, Russel, Mahfuzur Rahman, Mozammel Haque Kabir and Imam Hossain.
Sultan Ahmed filed the revision petition challenging their discharge.